Photos Of Saraki After Senate Reconvene Today

The Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday but adjourned almost immediately over its inability to form a quorum. This is its first meeting since the presidential and National Assembly elections, where Senate president Bukola Saraki was among the top men who lost their seats.

About the Author: Dan Soko

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.