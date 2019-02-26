Nigerian Pastor & Wife Welcomes First Child After 22 Years

Delay is not denial. 22 years after they got married, a Nigerian pastor and his wife have welcomed their first baby. The couple identified as Reverend and Mrs Nnaghe Itam of Foundation Faith Church (Salem Church) in Calabar, are celebrating the arrival of their baby.

The cute baby girl named Gordalli-Evergreen Nnaghe Itam was dedicated in church on Sunday, Febuary 24, amid joyous cries and praise.



The child dedication programme was shared on the church official Facebook Page;“Glory to God as our Papa and Mama Dedicate our Global Baby Gordalli-Evergreen Nnaghe Itam, she goes to Church today after 22 years of Marriage. The Joy that fills our Hearts knows no bounds. #BreakingForth #Imagodei #AMCCalabar”

