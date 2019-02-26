Young Men Nabbed While Planning To Kidnap Their Boss

Facts have finally emerged on how a female Divisional Police Officer attached to the Ejigbo Division, CSP Olabisi Ekwuobi, foiled an attempt by the staff of a Lagos based oil business mogul, Solomon Otungo, to kidnap him for N60m ransom.It was gathered that the suspects, Agu Izuchukwu,19, Tunde Olaewo, 21 and the facilitator, one Sunday Nwankwo, were swiftly arrested based on intelligence gathered by CSP Ekwuobi.

The incident happened at Bucknor Estate in Ejigbo area of Lagos where the two suspects Izuchukwu and Olaewo were at an undisclosed location perfecting their plan.

The failed attempt have landed two of the suspects in police net and their alleged confessional statement led to the arrest of the third suspect described as an accomplice.

This was confirmed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, at the State Command. The police boss said that the suspects were rounded up based on credible intelligence received by the police decoy attached to Ejigbo Police Station.

He explained that the suspects were alleged to be holding a nocturnal meeting with the view to kidnap and keep their employer incommunicado until a ransom of N60million is paid.

Muazu said that based on the tip off, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ejigbo Police Station, CSP Okuwobi Olabisi, reportedly mobilized police detectives who swiftly stormed the venue of the meeting where the employees were arrested.

P.M. Express reliably gathered that the suspects in the course of interrogation named one Sunday Nwankwo as an accomplice and was later nabbed in Isolo area of the state.

