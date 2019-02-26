Update On Arrest Of Maurice Iwu, Ex-INEC Chairman

The Police boss said that EFFC operatives actually came looking for Iwu.The CP told The Punch that, “The EFCC operatives from Lagos arrived in Owerri and reported in my office that they came to arrest Prof Maurice Iwu based a petition against him. This happened on the election day which was on Saturday.

“I called Prof Maurice Iwu who came over to my office. I asked him to make a statement which he did. He was immediately granted bail on self-recognition based on his age and personality, as a man who has served this country as National Chairman of INEC.”

The CP said that Iwu promised to report himself to the EFCC office in Lagos on a later date.

