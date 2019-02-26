Woman Disgraced After She Was Accused Of 'Stealing' A Man's Manhood (Photos)



She was caught by a man near Wema bank at roundabout in Ilesa area of the state.



In the incident which was filmed and posted online, the woman who appears to be mentally unstable, can be seen being interrogated by the crowd after she was seriously beaten and stripped off her clothes.

When asked how many manhood she has stolen, she said 60 and smiled, a gesture which earned her more beating. Internet users have reacted to the video – with many claiming the woman is mentally unbalanced and might have confessed out of duress.

The evils of jungle justice. An angry mob has descended heavily on a woman after she was accused of stealing a man's manhood in Osun. The woman was attacked, beaten and disgraced by the crowd following the shocking allegation.