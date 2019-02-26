Atiku vs Buhari: PDP Asks INEC Chairman To Stop All Results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to discontinue the announcement of the presidential election results.

The PDP demanded that the announcement be placed on hold for INEC to release data of the accreditation done by card readers in the election, to prove if the results are real.

The party made the call at a press conference by Kabiru Turaki, deputy director-general of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, addressed in Abuja on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight states have so far been announced by INEC at the national collation centre in Abuja.

But PDP said votes cast it in its strongholds were cancelled, “particularly in Yobe, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Plateau.”

“The PDP demands the immediate discontinuation of the announcement until data from the use of card readers are made available... The data are being reconfigured to align with the manipulations carried out in various polling units across the country,” he said.

Invest and Earn Over 50% Profit

Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data

Click HERE >>

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest

Click HERE >>



