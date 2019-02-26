Shock As Mother & Daughter 'Kill' 5 Family Members

A mother and her 19-year-old daughter massacred five of their family members including two nine-year-old twins inside a single bedroom, authorities said. Cops were called to the flat in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon and found all victims inside a single bedroom.

Suspects Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, have been taken into police custody where they each face counts of homicide.

Found dead were Shana's daughter, 25-year-old Naa’Irah Smith, her son, 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr., her sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, and twin nine-year-old nieces, Imani and Erika Allen.

A friend of the victims told NBC10 in Philadelphia that a landlord had been called to carry out a welfare check on the residents.

"I saw the landlord and said, ‘What’s going on?’," they said.

"And she said, ‘We are doing a welfare check because trash is piled up out there for awhile to see if they are alright.'"

Morrisville police chief George McClay told LevittownNow.com there was no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies and that fire crews didn’t detect any hazardous materials on site.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told a press conference last night: “This is a terrible tragedy.

"I just spoke with the family of the five of the deceased and we’re all heartbroken.”

Speaking to the Bucks County Courier Times, he added: "The people that committed these atrocious acts are in custody and we’ll make them pay for their crimes.”

The motive is not known at this stage.

Police are also searching for Jamilla’s 17-year-old son, Joshua Campbell, to make sure he is safe. He is not a suspect.

Invest and Earn Over 50% Profit

Click HERE >>



To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data

Click HERE >>



Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest

Click HERE >>



