Big Fall Continues: Senator Akume Loses To PDP Candidate

Strong man of Benue politics, George Akume, the senator representing Benue north-west senatorial district, has lost his bid to return to the senate, despite putting up a serious fight in his district.

Orker Jev, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in the house of representatives, sent Akume out of the upper legislative chamber in Saturday’s election.

He polled 157,726 against Akume’s 115,422 votes. Akume is the third ex-governor and serving senator to lose reelection in 2019.

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara, and Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom, had earlier lost out.

